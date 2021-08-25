Ever wish you had TSA precheck status? Here’s how and when in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport is inviting passengers to enroll in a TSA precheck expedited screening program.

The screening program will be Sept. 8-10 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, in the Airport Business Center, located next to the Southwest Ticket Counter and the Boardwalk Cafe. The airport will validate parking for the short-term and long-term lots; economy lots are not eligible.



TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a

smart and more efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove

shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at

200+ U.S. airports.



Applying for TSA Pre✓® through this local enrollment event is easy. First, we encourage applicants to

Pre-Enroll ahead of time by simply clicking here. Choose “Start Application Now” then “New Enrollment” and fill out steps 1 through 4. Once you arrive at step 4 of 4, type in your location “Myrtle Beach, SC” and be sure to choose “1100 Jetport Rd”.





Select “Next” at the bottom of the screen and select an appointment time (the first available shows, but you can use the drop-down to choose a different date and/or time).



To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S.

citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license). If you have a

valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.



The application process is completed on-site, where we capture fingerprints for a background check and

collect the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order,

company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.



Enroll in TSA Pre✔® today and begin to enjoy the expedited security screening program that helps take

the stress out of travel.

