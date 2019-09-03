Ever try Nextdoor.com app? Now’s a good time, Horry County police say

Ever try the Nextdoor.com app? Now is a good time and the Horry County Police Department agrees.
The app allows you to contact neighborhoods directly and to interact with neighbors who have signed up. Many communities use it to stay in touch about yard sales, picnics, crime watch and other events.
“As Hurricane Dorian moves
closer to our coast, we ask anyone who has not signed up for Nextdoor to please
do so,” the Horry County Police Department posted on social media.
“It gives us the ability to contact neighborhoods directly and for neighbors to interact directly with each other if needed,” HCPD wrote.
You can sign up at www.Nextdoor.com or download the app – Nextdoor.