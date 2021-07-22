Eviction moratorium set to expire July 31; program available to help those struggling to pay rent

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – In less than two weeks, the nationwide eviction ban will expire.

Then ban was put in place during the pandemic to help people who were struggling and couldn’t pay their rent. It is set to expire on July 31.

Extended multiple times throughout the pandemic, the program gave people the opportunity to catch up on rent payments without facing the threat of eviction. Officials at the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority said even though evictions have been a problem in the state for a long time, they do expect to see a large number of people being evicted from their homes when this moratorium expires.

“Our concern is that maybe the residents of South Carolina may have gotten used to the eviction moratorium being extended and prolonged, and may lack a little bit of the urgency right now. But we believe this is probably going to be the end of the moratorium,” said Chris Winston, media and marketing engagement manager for SC Housing.

Officials with SC Housing said help might be available to those who have been struggling to pay the rent. You can ask for an extension from your landlord. Also, if you’ve applied for any programs using federal funds to catch up on rent, let your landlord know that you’ve applied or where you are in the process.

There is also a program available called ‘SC Stay Plus’ that helps people across the state, including in Horry, Florence, and Georgetown counties. SC Stay Plus funds can be used to cover rent, utility payments, and more.



Officials say they are anticipating a large number of evictions once this moratorium expires. “Following the pandemic, with all the impact that it had on our residents and our tourism and hospitality and industries and the economy overall, there are probably going to be a large number of evictions coming down the pipe and people who have not been able to pay for their homes,” Winston said.

If you would like to learn more about the program and find out if you qualify, click here.