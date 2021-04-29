Ex-Florence County deputies get plea deal in illegal gambling operation

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Two ex-Florence County deputies accused of running an illegal gambling business with others reached a plea deal.

Former Florence County Sheriff Lt. Mark Fuleihan, and Florence County Deputy Timothy Dane Keefe, both pleaded guilty to Count 1 of a federal indictment, while other charges of intimidation of witnesses, jurors and tampering with a witness, victim or informant have been dropped.



Fuleihan used to be Keefe’s immediate supervisor at the FCSO.

Count 1 states Fuleihan and Keefe did, together and with others, unlawfully and knowingly conduct, finance, manage, supervise, direct, and own an illegal gambling business. They are not permitted to change their guilty plea, according to the agreement.

Each face a penalty of a $250,00 fine, imprisonment of not more than five years and supervised release of not more than three years.

They also must pay full restitution to each and every victim who might have been harmed. They must identify all victims as part of the deal.

Fuleihan and Keefe were among nine people named in the original indictment and had previously pleaded not guilty.

A sentencing time has not been provided. Count on News13 for udpates.