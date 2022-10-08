DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A former manager at the Walmart in Holly Springs has been arrested and accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least two young girls, a search warrant revealed.

John Compton was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years old or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sale or distribution of tobacco products to persons younger than 18.

According to warrants, one of the girls reported in February that she met Compton online in 2017 through the Whisper app. She also said they also communicated via Snapchat.

The girl said she met Compton several times at park in Durham between 2017 and 2019, where she said he brought her cigarettes, vapes and a bong in exchange for money and explicit photos, and also touched her inappropriately on multiple occassions.

The search warrant also revealed that Compton began contacting a second teenager in 2019. When the second teenager was 16 years old, reports say she met Compton twice and had oral or sexual intercourse in exchange for marijuana. The search warrant also revealed that Compton asked for nude photos of her and that she sent them to him.

The second female said that Compton was in contact with a third girl who was 14 years old, but police were not able to identify the victim.

According to Compton’s LinkedIn page, he was listed as an assistant manager at the GB Alford Highway Walmart from August 2016 to August 2020.

According to police, Compton’s employment records from the Holly Springs Walmart incidate that he was hired in August 2016 and terminated in September 2019. His termination description was “Gross Misconduct-Other.”

While being interviewed by officers in August, Durham police said Compton admitted to meeting women both online and in person and said he had no concern about the ages of the women he met. They say when they asked Compton if he used the Whisper app, he told investigators that he did not know about it.

During a search of Compton’s cell phone, investigators said they found that he was using the Whisper app as recently as two months before the interview. It was hidden behind an additional layer of security on his cell phone.

Investigators also learned that Compton’s phone was located at the same park in Durham four times in 2019, despite Compton saying that he had never been to the park. During a search of Compton’s desktop computer, investigators said they found two images of a nude female believed to be about 13 years old.