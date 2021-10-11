Expansion of New Directions men’s shelter expected to add 74 beds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An organization dedicated to helping people recover from homelessness and poverty provided an update on expanding its facility.

Executive Director for New Directions of Horry County, Kathy Jenkins said there was a brief delay in construction. But now, the floors and sheetrock are being installed. The plumbing and showers have already been put in. The walls have already been painted.

“We did have a group of volunteers come in to paint. The construction has been going on for a week and a half almost two weeks. They are putting in a staff apartments so we can have somebody who can live upstairs and over see 24 hours a day,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the organization knew it needed to expand after its client waiting list started growing.

The expansion will add 74 beds and six bathrooms to the existing 90-bed shelter. Once the expansion is finished, Jenkins said they will need extra volunteers and staff to make sure they can help all the new clients.

“So we are preparing to gear up to accommodate everything that we need to do to accommodate the new expansion. We have talked back and forth about this project for 8 years. When we got to the point where we were like hey we’ve got a waiting list everyday. We have more men that need help than we are able to accommodate. It is time to move forward and figure out how to make this project work,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins expects the expansion should be finished by November 1.

If you are in need of assistance, contact New Directions of Horry County at (843) 945-4902.