Extensive damage reported after Laurinburg church catches fire early Friday

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Investigation is underway after fire crews battled a fire at Springfield Pentecostal holiness church overnight Friday in Laurinburg.

The call came in around 1:10 a.m., and the Laurinburg Fire department, Scotland County Fire department, Laurel hill Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department, Marlboro County Fire Department and Robeson County Fire Department all responded. There were around 30-40 firefighters in total on scene, according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

The fire caused extensive damage and was under control around 2:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on what caused the fire. Count on News13 for updates.