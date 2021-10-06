Extra police present after student threatens Myrtle Beach Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have had a heavier than normal presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after a student made a threat to the school Tuesday.

Officers were made aware of the threat and questioned the student who made it, according to police. After an extensive investigation it was determined there is no threat to students and faculty.

Police are at the school out of an abundance of caution and say the student who made the threat is not allowed at school. Officers will be a the school for the rest of the day.