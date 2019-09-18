Eye on the Storm: 20th anniversary of Hurricane Floyd and forecasts for Humberto

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) - A peanut allergy could be the first of its kind to be FDA-approved soon for those who deal with the life-threatening allergy to peanuts.

Dr. Mark Schecker at Coastal Carolina Allergy and Asthma, an affiliate of Grand Strand Health, says he sees many patients along the Grand Strand with the peanut allergy, but as of now it's up in the air as to whether or not this new treatment would be worth it.