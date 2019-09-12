Breaking News Alert
EXCLUSIVE: First case of vape related lung injury reported at Grand Strand

Eye on the Storm: Dorian is gone but 3 systems remain in the Atlantic

News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: