Eye on the Storm – Hurricane season by the experts

(WBTW) – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 8 P.M.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., Nexstar meteorologists from Atlantic Storm markets will keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

We take you through hurricane season, beginning June 12 through October.

On tonight’s show, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein of Raleigh, NC, will be joined by meteorologists from Nexstar stations WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia, WSAV in Savannah, Georgia and WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The meteorologists will discuss early season storms and their impacts on the Carolinas and nearby states.