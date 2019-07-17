EYE ON THE STORM: Some southeast states still feeling effects from Barry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., local meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

This week, we have Chief Meteorologist Jessie Gunkel at NBC 33 & FOX 44 in Baton Rouge and WDVM meteorologists Scott Sumner and Lou Scally looking at the aftermath of Hurricane Barry and what’s next in the Atlantic.