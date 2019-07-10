Live Now
TRACKING BARRY: Meteorologists from Louisiana, Texas & Florida are live now tracking the latest developments on Tropical Storm Barry

EYE ON THE STORM: Is Hurricane Barry on the way?

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm. 

This week, the focus is on the system that could become Hurricane Barry and how it is strengthening in the Gulf. We will focus on the track of the storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., local meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: