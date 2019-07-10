EYE ON THE STORM: Is Hurricane Barry on the way?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm.

This week, the focus is on the system that could become Hurricane Barry and how it is strengthening in the Gulf. We will focus on the track of the storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., local meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.