F3 Grand Strand sells coins to raise money for fallen Officer Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local F3 branch, F3GrandStrand is selling challenge coins to raise money to send fallen Officer Jacob Hancher’s shift to Washington, DC for Police Officer Memorial Week.

The coins, which cost $10, are shaped like South Carolina. One side has Officer Hancher’s name, badge number and date of his end of watch; the other side has the police officer flag, which looks like the American Flag with a thin blue line across the middle.

Those who are interested in ipurchasing a coin can order them through Venmo at J_SAndrews85. You are asked to include the number of coins you wish to purchase and your address if you need them shipped.

The group also announced they have a generous donor who will match all coins bought up to $5,000.

