MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–A cold front will pass through by midday today which is why there is one last round of isolated showers. The heaviest downpours are between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and are mainly east of the I-95 corridor and are very isolated- 40% of the viewing area will see rain at some point. Temperatures will be similar to that of yesterday: upper 70s at the coast, and upper 70s/near 80 inland. Tonight, low temperatures will not be as mild. Low 50s are expected at the beaches, and upper 40s inland.

A decent cooldown for Friday. Widespread, temperatures will be near 70, and temperatures will continue to decrease Saturday – low 60s for the Grand Strand and mid 60s for the Pee Dee. These forecasted temperatures are below normal, but at least they will be paired with some sunshine.

A warming trend will begin Sunday and fair weather will continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures Grand Strand/Pee Dee

Sunday: 64/66

Monday: 76/78

Tuesday: 78/80