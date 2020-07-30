Fairmont police search for man in drive-by convenience store shooting

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Fairmont police are searching for a man in reference to a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Mr G’s convenience store.

The shooting occurred on July 23 on the corner of Iona Street and Main Street, according to police.

Warrants have been obtained for Nicholas Leggett, 41, of Fairmont who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property, police say.

According to authorities, the victim was struck multiple times and is still in the hospital recovering.

Leggett is currently out on a $150,000 bond for a shooting in the City of Lumberton last month.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information in regards to this crime or the location of Leggett please contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766 or 910-628-5115.

