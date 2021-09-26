Fall-Like Week Ahead…

After a beautiful fall-like weekend, it looks like the nice weather will continue. Granted, temperatures will be rising slightly but nothing too terrible. We start your week off with comfortable temperatures in the morning and after a sun-filled day highs top out in the low 80s. Tuesday looks the same with more sunny skies and temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s for highs.

We are tracking another cold front that will be heading through the area by mid-week. This front will not have enough moisture in place to wring out any rain but it will be another reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air to keep things nice and fall-like for the second half of the week.

Hurricane Sam is a very strong category 4 storm out in the Atlantic. The hurricane should maintain category 4 strength for the next couple of days before weakening slightly. The best news is that Sam looks to stay out in the Atlantic waters so no landfall is expected in US. Stay tuned to for more on Sam and the rest of the tropics.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows widely ranging in the mid 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: More clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.