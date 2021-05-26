Fallen HCPD officer honored with memorial in Garden City area

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – On Wednesday, a memorial for fallen Horry County Police Department Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who died last August after battling COVID, was unveiled.

The memorial was dedicated by the HOA in the Indigo Creek neighborhood of Horry County, where Cpl. Ambrosino would patrol.

(WBTW)

The memorial includes a plaque with a picture of Cpl. Ambrosino, as well as a message.

Earlier in the month, a parking lot near the Garden City Pier was renamed the Cpl. Michael Ambrosino Memorial Parking lot.