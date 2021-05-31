Fallen soldiers honored in Darlington Memorial Day Ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — American Legion Post 13 held a Memorial Day Ceremony in Darlington early Monday morning. Speakers Dennis C. Jenkins and Henry Weaver III spoke on the importance of not forgetting the price that was paid by the men and women who fought for our freedom and liberty.

Veterans representing each branch attended to honor them and pray for those families. Dennis Jenkins is a member of the American Legion and served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force . He says it’s important that we don’t lose the meaning of Memorial Day as just a 3 day weekend.

“I think that it’s important that we remember the fallen soldiers, navy, the guys in Air Force, the ladies in the army, I mean everybody that gave their life for the American way of life so that we could have these freedoms that we enjoy today,” Jenkins says.

The Darlington Memorial Committee broke ground after Monday’s ceremony as they enter the next phase on the Veteran Memorial Wall. They are looking to add new wings to the monument. The committee says they are accepting donations to help with this goal and you can do so by emailing them at dalscpost13@gmail.com to find out more information.