‘False Call’ forces police response at motel in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence responded to a reported hostage situation Friday afternoon. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, it happened at the Colonial Inn on Irby Street.

Brandt says the 911 call came in around 1pm Friday afternoon. After an investigation, police determined there was no danger. Brandt says a third-party caller called 911 after hearing there may have been a hostage situation.

Brandt tells News 13 that the caller will not be facing charges at this time, and the caller, “did the right thing” based on the information at hand.