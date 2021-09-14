Families in South Carolina subdivision hit by stray pellets from dove hunt

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Residents of an Upstate South Carolina neighborhood say they were ducking for cover after pellets from a nearby dove hunt started striking them.

WYFF-TV reports that children playing outside were also struck by the pellets, one of them as he played on a trampoline. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to calls Saturday afternoon about the stray pellets coming from a field in Greenwood County.

Authorities say the land is private property and the landowner wasn’t doing anything illegal. Officials said they talked to the landowner who voluntarily stopped the hunt because of safety and noise concerns.