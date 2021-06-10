Families react to Florence School District Four consolidation meeting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– The first meeting to discuss the consolidation of Florence One Schools and Florence School District Four took place earlier this week. Some parents say they feel their concerns are not being addressed. Many said they left the meeting with no new information. They say they need to know what school their students will attend and how they will get there.

“We’re known as the Whirlwinds,” Shaquanda Eli said, “The fact that there will be no more basketball, no more football, no more whirlwinds.” Eli’s daughter attends middle school in Timmonsville. She says she felt the meeting was unproductive.

“They didn’t really talk about the transition,” Eli said, “I don’t believe they were prepared for the meeting. I think they were unorganized.” She said she is concerned about how her daughter will travel to Florence for class and what opportunities will be available there.

“They’re not addressing the students’ problems,” Laurie Galambos said. She said she’s most concerned about her oldest, who will spend only his senior year at a new school.

“They’re going to lose out on class rings, senior pictures, all of that,” Galambos said, “Plus, starting a new school in your senior year? That’s not fair.” She said too much of the meeting was focused on questions the committee had for the state department of education instead of parents’ concerns.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education said this was an introductory meeting. He expects parents’ concerns to be addressed in later meetings. The next transition meeting is scheduled for July 12th.