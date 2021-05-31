Families remember lost loved ones at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– For many, Memorial Day means cooking out or just enjoying the day off work. For some, it’s a day to remember the loved ones they lost.

“I miss him. I miss him a lot,” Jean Dennis said, “I just felt like I needed to come out today and show my respect to him.” She was there to visit the grave of her brother, Theodore Alford. She was one of the many family members paying quiet visits to their loved ones.

“It’s just one of those things where you feel a closer connection whenever you come here,” John Schandel said, “You can just stand here at his gravestone and be able to talk to him.” He drove all the way from Aiken County to pay his respects. Schandel said he misses his father, Dennis Schandel, every day. Many visitors said they come to the cemetery to feel closer to the ones they lost.

“I still talk to him and I cry at times,” Doris Stidham said, “He’s still with me, not physically, but spiritually he’s still with me.” She was there to remember her husband, James Stidham.

“He was a great man. I love him. I miss him,” Derrick Euten said, “He had two purple hearts.” He said he visits the grave of his father, Robert Euten, almost every day.

“It’s just like it says on my daddy’s tombstone right there,” Euten said, “He fought a good fight and won. I mean all of them out here fought good fights and won.” He said he’s glad to have a place to honor his father and all the other veterans.