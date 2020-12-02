Families who qualify for food stamps in North Carolina to receive more money for food in December

(WBTW) – Families in North Carolina who qualify for Food and Nutrition Services Food Stamps (FNS) under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will be receiving more money to go toward food during the month of December.

Automated supplements will be issued for December to all FNS recipients in North

Carolina up to the maximum allotment for their household size.

The supplement is the difference between the household’s actual December

benefits and the maximum allotment for their household size.

The extra supplements will be issued to active FNS households starting December 22. The supplements will be randomly generated and staggered every workday until all households have been supplemented.

You can submit any questions regarding this policy to the Operational Support Team.