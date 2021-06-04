‘Family deserves answers:’ Robeson County Sheriff asks for public’s help in deadly shooting of 34-year-old woman

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in the homicide investigation of a 34-year-old Pembroke woman.

Alena Hull was found shot to death in her car on June 1 at about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elrod Road and MLK Jr Drive in Maxton.

“Investigators are following great leads in this case but we need potential witnesses to step forward and do the right thing,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This family deserves answers and we know others are aware of what occurred. I am asking those that witnessed this cowardly act and are withholding information to come forward now or face the potential of becoming an accessory.”

Anyone with information about the case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.