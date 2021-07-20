Family devastated after 72-year-old innocent bystander shot in head in North Carolina

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Sheriff Wayne Coats said Margie Pipkin, 72, was shot in the head as she stopped for a stop sign Monday morning.

Family members said Pipkin goes by Judy and is well-known and beloved in the community.

They say Pipkin’s son and two daughters remain at her bedside. At last check, Coats said she was in critical condition.

Pipkin called Beaver Road home for decades. Several family members live close by. Pipkin lost her husband a couple of years ago.

“A mother to her children, so I know they’re to pieces,” said Ida McNeill, Pipkin’s cousin.

“She loved to cook, she was a very good cook,” said Virginia Pipkin, the victim’s sister-in-law.

Virginia Pipkin said she is devastated by what happened.

“Just left her mom this morning going out to do her daily chores, stopped at a stop sign and no other way to put it but two idiots acting foolishly, just shooting, and she got hit,” Coats said.

The shooting took place just a few doors down from where she lives.

“Pain for this family,” Coats said.

He said this was the fifth unsolved shooting in Erwin/Bunnlevel area this year. In April, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. Four days later, another innocent bystander was killed.

Coats said they could be connected, but they don’t have any suspects.

“We will find them. We’re not going to stop,” Coats said.

“It’s just too close to us,” Ernest McNeill said.

His wife, Ida is Pipkin’s cousin. They live across the intersection from where Judy was shot.

“Something has got to be done with all these guns. Somethings got to be done,” McNeill said.

Coats said that two cars were involved, the first a black four-door sedan. The second is a Mercury Marquis, which has a color that has faded.

Coats is urging anyone with information to give them a call.