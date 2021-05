CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Five people have been displaced after a structure fire destroyed a home in Conway early Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire at 3:52 a.m. on Wolf Trail.

There are no reported injuries, according to HCFR, but the five people will be displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire has been extinguished and is now under investigation.

(Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)