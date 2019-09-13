Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

FILE – In this May 22, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money performs on the first day of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Family members have said Eddie Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) – A publicist for rock star Eddie Money has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

