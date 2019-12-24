Family fight breaks out at SC hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance-generic_33394710_ver1.0_640_360_1557168873705.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) has provided preliminary details regarding a fight that occurred at Roper Hospital at around 6:55 p.m. Monday night.

According to CPD, the argument was between family members.

Officials say that during the argument, someone pulled out what appeared to be a butter knife.

Victims had “superficial injuries” according to CPD.

The suspect fled the hospital when security arrived, but CPD is continuing the search. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story