BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A family is getting help after a fire burned through their home Sunday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at the family’s home on 1st Avenue in Bennettsville, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

The Marlboro County Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The American Red Cross is helping an adult and child who were affected by the fire by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.