Family holds vigil for Heather Elvis

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night for Heather Elvis as her family continues to honor her memory.

The observance was held at Peachtree Landing in Socastee. That’s where Elvis’ abandoned car was discovered in 2013.

Next week, her family plans on holding a fundraiser to rebuild a community garden at Peachtree Landing.

Stones sold at the fundraiser will be spread in the garden on Heather’s birthday, June 30. The proceeds from will go to the Cue Center for Missing Persons.

Heather Elvis went missing after a date on December 2013. Her family asks that if anyone has information about her, to get in touch with authorities.

“We just have a feeling that there’s people out there that know something that haven’t come forward yet,” Debbi Elvis, Heather’s mom said. “We are just hoping that no matter how little they think it is, or how much trouble they think they might get into, or what people might think of them that all of those things — they’ll overcome that and just go ahead and come and tell what they know.”

You can also head to the Cue Center’s website if you would like to donate directly.