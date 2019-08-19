Family of missing Dillon man asking for SLED or FBI to help investigate

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The family of a missing 22-year-old from Dillon is asking for SLED – or the FBI – to investigate his disappearance.

The family has sent a letter to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office from their lawyer that points out Julandon McCallum’s disappearance may involve multiple counties and states, and that the sheriff’s office doesn’t’ have jurisdiction, the resources or the expertise to handle the case.

“McCallum’s birthday, July 31, 2019, passed with no contact or communication from him,” attorney Thurmond Brooker with Brooker Law Firm wrote. “The family is informed and believes that the investigation into McCallum’s disappearance may involve multiple counties and multiple states; therefore, the scope of the investigation has exceeded the jurisdiction, resources, and expertise of the Dillon County Sheriff Office.”

The family requested the sheriff’s department turn over the investigation to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) or the FBI, who “have the jurisdiction, expertise and resources to properly conduct this investigation.”

McCallum has not been seen July 13 and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 19. According to the letter, the family provided information to the sheriff’s office, including that McCallum traveled to Charlotte, NC, around the time of his disappearance. His mother, “also retrieved McCallum’s mobile phone from his estranged girlfriend days following this disappearance, whome he visited in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

McCallum is described as being about 6 foot, 1 inch tall and about 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with short dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 843-774-1432 or your local law enforcement.