MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The family of PFC Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in the line of duty, is asking something special of the community he loved.
The Hancher family is requesting that the Myrtle Beach community tie blue ribbons and bows around trees. These bows can be in front of homes, business or wherever else deemed appropriate.
The family said they are thankful for all of the support and prayer they have received during this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
- McLeod Health finds new way to raise money for local breast cancer patients
- Analysis: Panthers backup RBs producing with McCaffrey out
- Family of Officer Hancher ask community to tie blue ribbons around trees
- Candlelight rosary vigil to be held in memory of PFC Hancher