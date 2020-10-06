Family of Officer Hancher ask community to tie blue ribbons around trees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The family of PFC Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in the line of duty, is asking something special of the community he loved.

The Hancher family is requesting that the Myrtle Beach community tie blue ribbons and bows around trees. These bows can be in front of homes, business or wherever else deemed appropriate.

The family said they are thankful for all of the support and prayer they have received during this time.

