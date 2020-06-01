Family of passenger who died of COVID-19 sues Carnival and Princess cruises

CALIFORNIA (Via CNN Newsource) -The family of a cruise ship passenger who died of COVID-19 is suing Carnival and Princess Cruises.
64-year-old Ronald Wong was a passenger, with his wife, on a trip last February from San Francisco, Mexico.
But a month later he died in a California hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
Wong’s family says the cruise line and its parent company should have known that a passenger on the ship’s previous voyage had coronavirus.
Wong’s trip on the Grand Princess ended up docking at the port of Oakland on March 9.
A total of 131 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, and five died.
Wong’s wife also contracted COVID-19 but recovered.
The Wong lawsuit is one of roughly a dozen filed by grand princess passengers or their families.
A Princess cruises spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.
