Family of passenger who died of COVID-19 sues Carnival and Princess cruises

CALIFORNIA (Via CNN Newsource) -The family of a cruise ship passenger who died of COVID-19 is suing Carnival and Princess Cruises.

64-year-old Ronald Wong was a passenger, with his wife, on a trip last February from San Francisco, Mexico.

But a month later he died in a California hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Wong’s family says the cruise line and its parent company should have known that a passenger on the ship’s previous voyage had coronavirus.

Wong’s trip on the Grand Princess ended up docking at the port of Oakland on March 9.

A total of 131 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, and five died.

Wong’s wife also contracted COVID-19 but recovered.

The Wong lawsuit is one of roughly a dozen filed by grand princess passengers or their families.

A Princess cruises spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

