Family of woman who drowned in HCSO van to file lawsuit against hospital that released her

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The family of a woman who drowned in floodwaters while locked in an Horry County sheriff’s van intends to file a lawsuit against the hospital that released her.

Wendy Newton, along with Nicolette Green, drowned in 2018 when a transport van was swept off the road by Hurricane Florence floodwaters. The van filled with water and took the lives of the confined women, while the two ex-officers escaped.

Now, the family of Newton intends on suing McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital for discharging her to HCSO for transportation. They are arguing that Newton should have been committed to the hospital and not discharged for transport on that day.

The notice of intent to file suit was on behalf of Sarah Shoun and Allison Newton, representating Newton’s estate.

At the time of their deaths, both Newton and Green were being transported to healthcare facilities to take their medication. Newton had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Families of both Newton and Green have filed federal lawsuits against the HCSO, saying they treated the women while they were being transported like criminals, not mental health patients.

