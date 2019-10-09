Family on SC vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP/CNN) — A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of cocaine.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water. T

They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they’d better call police.

Authorities assessed the cocaine’s value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.

It’s hard to estimate how long it was actually in the sea. It was still in its original packaging and in good condition.

Bromage said narcotics don’t frequently wash up in the county. He thinks Hurricane Dorian may have pushed it ashore.

“It’s infrequent,” said Bromage, “obviously during the 70-80s international drug trade was a lot more prevalent. But over the past 3 decades? Maybe a handful of times.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the narcotics will eventually be destroyed.