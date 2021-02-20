Family-owned restaurant moving locations after over 20 years of service

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Owners of Southside Grill in Beach said they were ready to close but found an opportunity to stay open in a new location after many restaurants have been hit by pandemic.

“Moving in the middle of a pandemic, it’s a gamble for everybody. For a business in a big old pandemic, is risky but we’re gonna take that chance and hopefully, it’ll work out for us,” said Rick McKee, owner of Southside Grill.

McKee, his wife, and 2 children have run the Pittsburgh themed restaurant since 1996.











“I like to treat people like they’re coming into their own home and have fun with it,” McKee said.

McKee’s daughter Elizabeth said, “It’s more like a family more than it is just a normal restaurant.”

“In 25 years, we have seen our customers children have children and we never intended to be around that long,” McKee said.

McKee said they were ready to shut their doors this year when an opportunity struck to move locations.

“Cause initially we were gonna close. We weren’t gonna go anywhere else we decided we were gonna retire and we decided we weren’t quite ready for that,” McKee said.

The new location will be at 804 Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet.

“A lot of our customers are really looking forward to it for a number of reasons. Outside dining, more parking, things like that,” McKee said.

Today is the last day of the location in Surfside being open and they hope to open the new one in mid-March.

For updates on the new opening date, check out Southside Grill’s Facebook page.