Family says woman died of COVID-19 at Loris nursing home because of medical staff, intends to file lawsuit

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The family of a former resident of a Loris nursing home has filed notice of a malpractice lawsuit against the Rehab and Nursing Center.

The family claims Eartha Well contracted and later died from COVID-19 while staying at the facility because it did not adequately make sure employees were following COVID-19 guidelines set by the CDC and DHEC.

The complaint says Wells “contracted a communicable disease which led to her death as a result of the facility failing to institute proper infection control measures through the facility. This led to facility wide illness and multiple resident deaths. Further, due to additional negligence and omission of care, her other health conditions were allowed to deteriorate contributing to her death.”

One of the family’s attorneys, Brad Hughey, said the family claims to have reason to believe a nurse at the facility was allowed to work with COVID-19 symptoms causing patients to contract the virus.

In June, the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center had more resident cases than any other facility in the state, according to DHEC data. The facility also had more combined residents and staff cases than any other facility in the state.

According to the nursing home company’s website, which keeps track of the number of cases at its facilities, 55 residents and 34 employees have tested positive at the Loris home. According to DHEC, a cumulative total of 57 cases among residents were reported and 28 staff cases. Thirteen deaths among residents have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the DHEC report.

DHEC currently does not list the facility as having an active outbreak, which means the home hasn’t had any cases in the last 14 days. The company’s website lists only one active case.

In a statement provided by Hughey Law Firm, the high-risk patients at the facility were put in unsafe conditions.

It is unfortunate that the administration at the facility failed to enforce CDC protocol and allowed staff who exhibited symptoms to continue to work with the already high-risk residents. The residents at Loris depended on the staff to provide a safe living environment for them, and were severely let down. “ – Hughey Law Firm

News13 reached out to Loris Rehab and Nursing Center but has not received comment at this time.