Fans attending Clemson, Ga. Tech game asked to arrive early due to security measures at stadium

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – College football is back!

College football’s National Champions open their season tonight against Georgia Tech.

As the Tigers take on Georgia Tech, there are a few changes to the stadium entrance and security this year.

Clemson Associate Athletic Director Jeff Kallin said security is their top priority and metal detectors will now be present at the stadium access points.

Fans are asked to arrive earlier than normal tonight.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the Tiger Walk will be held at 5:50 p.m.

ESPN Gameday will be held inside the stadium, as well as a National Championship celebration.

If you have medical concerns, the attendants at the gate will navigate you around the detectors.

Clemson asks that you review what you can and cannot bring into the stadium ahead of time.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF APPROVED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS HERE

Another safety measure is taking place behind closed doors. Inside the Social Media Listening Center, students and staff will monitor social conversations.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m.

Heading to the game? Check out Clemson’s Gameday Guide here.

WHO WILL CLEMSON PLAY NEXT? CHECK OUT THEIR SCHEDULE HERE

SEE THE TIGERS ROSTER HERE