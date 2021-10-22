‘She was my everything’: Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner remembered 3 years after death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been three years since Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner’s death.

Farrah Turner’s mother Katie Godwin says this day is no easier than the day she lost her daughter three years ago. Turner was wounded in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush shooting at Vintage Place.

“She was my everything. She was my right hand. She’d call me. We’d talk to each other three to four times a day and that I miss about her so much,” Godwin said. “If she’d call me and she didn’t get me, she would say mom I’m going to put a APB on you, where are you at, you need to call me and vice versa. That’s how we did four to five times a day.”

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden was at Turner’s gravesite in Florence on Friday. McFadden said he and Turner were close friends.

“She was a loyal friend and I told her if anything ever went down and I need backup she was the first person that I’d call,” he said. “She had the strength, power and strength from her mom.”

Godwin started the Farrah Turner Foundation to continue her daughter’s work of protecting and serving children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.

“Her legacy will continue to live on forever as long as I have breath in my body and I have some grands that I’m grooming them up. They are with me over here. I’m grooming them up so long after I’m gone I want them to do the same thing I am doing today and my other kids when they can’t then my nieces and nephews, my grandkids, her nieces and nephews is right here with me,” Godwin said.

In honor of Farrah Turner, the Farrah Turner Foundation 5k is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The run will start at Briggs Elementary School.