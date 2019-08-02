Fatal crash shuts down part of Highway 701 south of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal crash on Highway 701 just south on Conway, according to the patrol’s CAD website.

Horry County Fire Rescue is also responding to the crash. According to a post on Facebook from the department, the crash is on Highway 701 near Copperhead Road at around 6:30 on Friday evening. The road was shut down temporarily and one lane will remain closed as crews clean up the scene. One car ran into a light pole.

There are no other injuries connected to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

