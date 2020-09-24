GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal one-vehicle collision in Georgetown County early Thursday morning.
According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van was traveling south on Browns Ferry Rd. at 12:30 a.m. The vehicle then ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
The driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Officials say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
