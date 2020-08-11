Fate of 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest to be decided at Tuesday morning meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A decision on if the Carolina Country Music Fest will be able to happen this year is expected to be announced at a City Council meeting Tuesday morning.

The festival was originally set to for June 4, but due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus it was postponed until September 17.

CCMF brings in around $20 Million a year, according to Mayor Brenda Bethune. To cancel the event would cause a huge dent in the city’s revenue.

Recently, Governor McMaster’s executive order announced that concerts and other entertainment venues can open, as long as they are operating at no more than 50 percent capacity.

