Fate of Donny’s Saloon to be announced by Myrtle Beach City Council

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The fate of Donny’s Saloon is expected to be announced by Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday.

The bar’s business license was revoked after a fatal shooting in March following what authorities say was a pattern of illegal activity.

In the March 25 shooting, Jas’sier Wilson of Surfside Beach died from his injuries. Since then, two people were charged with his murder.

After the shooting, Myrtle Beach police say employees of the bar cleaned up shell casings and blood before officers arrived. Four people were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

MBPD also says no one inside the bar called 911 after the shooting. After examining the 911 call center logs, investigators say the lone call came from a neighbor.

Daniella Digiorgi owns Donny’s Saloon and denies she had anything to do with her employee’s cleaning up the scene and faces no charges in this case.

That is not in my benefit at all,” she said. “Having them clean up the scene would not benefit me in any way.”

Myrtle Beach Police investigators disagree. In a court om June 3, MBPD investigators said a former employee, who turned himself into law enforcement, told them Digiorgi instructed employees to clean up the scene.

Jeremy Roof works in financial services for the City of Myrtle Beach and handles business licenses. He claims there is sufficient nuisance activity to justify revoking Donny’s Saloon’s business license.

“I firmly believe it is in the best interest of the City of Myrtle Beach,” Roof said.

Both sides had until June 15 to submit documentation ahead of the final decision. If Council votes to revoke the license permanently, that decision would then need to be appealed to a circuit court. The council meeting will begin at 10 a.m.