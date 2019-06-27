Father and 2 daughters die in collision on I-26

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the three individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 24, on I-26 W near Exit 154.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle identified Thomas Rusgrove (Father), age 37 Esther Rusgrove (Daughter), age 14 Jennie Ruth Rusgrove (Daughter), age 11

The press release stated decedents were from Longhope Rd. Todd, NC.

All died of Blunt Force Injuries due to the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.