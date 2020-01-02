Father, daughter killed while hunting in SC, mistaken for deer

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his 9-year-old daughter were hunting Wednesday when they were mistaken for deer and killed, South Carolina authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of the two hunters following the hunting accident on New Year’s Day.

According to DNR, four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

Both hunters died at the scene from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey later identified the victims as 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy and 30-year-old Kim Drawdy.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the victims were discovered about a half-mile off Barracada Road Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Harvey said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made or if charges will be filed.

New Year’s Day was the last day of the hunting season in South Carolina.

SCDNR is investigating a hunting incident that resulted in two fatalities in Colleton County. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off Barracada Road. — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020