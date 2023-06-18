A steamy weekend is coming up across the area. Summer time is here and the temperatures will reflect that. As we head into the Sunday, a few additional clouds will be in the sky. Otherwise not a bad day at all. Temperatures will push into the low 90s in our Pee Dee and inland communities. So pretty hot for those areas. A little bit of a sea breeze will keep it a tad cooler along the coast, as highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Late in the afternoon, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. I would say 20% coverage is the best bet for now. So that means the majority of us will stay dry.

Heading into the new work week looks unsettled as we have shower and storm opportunities through the rest of the forecast. Low pressure over the Southeast, and high pressure over the northeast will funnel moisture into our area over the week, giving us several chances of seeing showers and thunderstorms. No one day is a wash out. But rounds of showers and storms are possible from Monday through Friday. It will still be warm and humid. Highs along the coast mange to climb into the low 80’s. In the Pee Dee locations will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Again, shower and storm chances really each day from Monday – Thursday.

As we head to Friday, the chances of showers and storms start to back off a little bit as the area of disturbance begins to break down and move out of the area. An isolated shower or storm is still possible, but not as widespread as the beginning and middle of the week. Highs on Friday will mange to make the low 80s along the coast, and mid 80s inland.



We are watching the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a Tropical Wave, that has been designated as Invest 92 L. There is a high chance that this will develop into our next Tropical Depression over the next few days. Conditions ahead of this system will allow for development. At this point there looks to be no impact to us here in the Carolinas. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.