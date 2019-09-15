Fayetteville caretaker suspended after man in wheelchair rolls down stairs

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A mom is outraged after her son got hurt on his caretaker’s watch.

Toni Taylor’s son- who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal- was sitting in his wheelchair as his caretaker entered the home.

As she enters the house, Taylor’s son rolls down the steps. The caretaker rushes to help.

“He’s trying to hold on,” she said. “Can you imagine that? As someone with cerebral falling down six brick stairs. It breaks my heart.”

Toni Taylor says the caretaker was negligent.

“She was on her phone, which is against company policy to begin with,” she said. “She’s on her phone. She did not secure his breaks, which is wheelchair rule number one.”

She also says at first, the caretaker lied about where her son got his scratches from.

Maxim Healthcare Services suspended the employee and issued this statement on the matter:

“The care and safety our patients is our first priority, and we were deeply troubled by this incident. We immediately placed the employee on suspension pending the outcome of a full investigation. While there have been no prior incidents with this employee, we take the trust our patients and their families place in us very seriously and are committed to taking swift and appropriate action to ensure their safety.”