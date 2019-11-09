Fayetteville detective on administrative leave following fatal hospital shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville police detective who shot and killed the man who was trying to gain control of a deputy’s gun at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

Treva Smutherman

Detective Tyler Newman, 30, shot and killed Treva Smutherman during an altercation at the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Newman was hired in 2014 and is currently assigned to the Major Crimes Division.

Cumberland County deputies said 31-year-old Smutherman attempted to take a deputy’s weapon, leading to a struggle. Both were shot during the scuffle, Chief Gina Hawkins said.

The deputy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.

The deputy is said to be in “good condition,” Sheriff Ennis Wright said. The deputy’s name won’t be released until the sheriff notifies his family.

Smutherman was arrested Tuesday night on active warrants for a home invasion, Wright said. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing medical issues following his arrest.

By 9 a.m., authorities said the shooter was no longer active.

The SBI has been contacted which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.