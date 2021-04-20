FBI claims Little River man is involved with QAnon, has history of run-ins with police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI presented its claims in court Tuesday against a Little River man accused of assaulting officers during the Capitol Hill riot in January.

The prosecution, which is comprised of the FBI, claims Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, is involved with QAnon conspiracy groups.

When law enforcement officers searched the Little River home where he was living, they found tactical gear, QAnon memorabilia, and three guns, prosecutors said.

Languerand was charged after a lengthy FBI investigation that began in February when agents received a tip about Instagram photos he posted of himself at the Capitol. The warrant shows his address is a home in Little River owned by a couple who told News13 they are his grandparents.

A special agent working in the counter-terrorism section of the FBI says Languerand was seen in videos and photos throwing objects at law enforcement. Those objects included a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Video from the riots also showed Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to investigators, agents said.

Languerand moved to Little River after the riots and was on unemployment at the time, according to the prosecution. He hasn’t had a job in more than a year, the FBI said.

The prosecutor said Languerand has had multiple run-ins with police separate from the Capitol riots, which includes him using profanity towards officers. He had a protection order placed on him from an incident in Vermont in January 2019.

Languerands preliminary detention hearing is continuing. Count on News13 for udpates as we work to learn more.

Languerand is charged with: